Paul McCartney Photo Exhibit Headed To Virginia's Chrysler Museum Of Art

Virginia's Chrysler Museum of Art will present a long-running Paul McCartney photo exhibit later this year.

Travelling from the National Portrait Gallery in London to Norfolk, Virginia, "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" will run from December 5, 2023, to April 7, 2024.

Captured by McCartney using his own Pentax Camera, the exhibition features more than 250 photographs taken between November 1963 and February 1964, illuminating the period in which The Beatles became international superstars.

The photographs were rediscovered in McCartney's personal archive in 2020. He describes this collection as "the eyes of the storm," chronologically documenting the experiences of the band on their travels at the height of Beatlemania and culminating with photographs taken during the final days of the band's first triumphant trip to America. Most of these photographs have never been made into prints, existing as negatives and contact sheets for 60 years until now.

With these photographs, visitors can witness the dawn of the "British Invasion" that fundamentally transformed Rock and Roll music and American society. The exhibition also captures McCartney's interest in the visual arts, with his photos reflecting the aesthetic and culture of the moment.

"Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there's a sort of innocence about them," said McCartney. "Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn't take them any differently today. They now bring back so many stories, a flood of special memories, which is one of the many reasons I love them all, and know that they will always fire my imagination."

Chrysler Museum members will have the opportunity to participate in a special member event to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of The Beatles' appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in February 2024. Additional programming and details will be released this fall.

