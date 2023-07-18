New Carly Simon Album Collects Songs From Early Days With Elektra Records

Carly Simon is set to release a new collection of songs from her early days with Elektra Records.

A mix of hits and deep cuts from the singer-songwriter's first three albums were chosen and sequenced by Elektra Records' founder Jac Holzman.

These Are The Good Old Days: The Carly Simon And Jac Holzman Story will be released on September 15 on CD ($14.98) and 2 LPs ($36.98). In addition, the music will be available from digital and streaming platforms.

Simon's rendition of John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" from the collection is currently available digitally at https://rhino.lnk.to/AFM2023

In a booklet accompanying the set, music historian Ted Olson details Simon and Holzman's short (three albums in three years) but successful partnership. It's illustrated with rare photos from the period, and the commentary by Olson includes fresh insights from new interviews conducted with Simon and Holzman expressly for this set.

Simon says working with Holzman was one of the peaks of her career.

Holzman adds, "Carly and I created a lifelong friendship born from our '70s music collaboration. I think the good and positive effect we had on each other resulted in records that were gifts for Carly fans and music lovers the world over."

These Are The Good Old Days: The Carly Simon And Jac Holzman Story 2-LP Track Listing:

LP One: Side One

1. "Anticipation"

2. "It Was So Easy"

3. "Alone" - Demo *

4. "The Best Thing"

5. "Dan, My Fling"

Side Two

1. "I've Got to Have You"

2. "The Love's Still Growing"

3. "Summer's Coming Around Again"

4. "Our First Day Together"

5. "Embrace Me, You Child"

LP Two: Side One

1. "Legend In Your Own Time"

2. "That's The Way I've Always Heard It Should Be"

3. "The Carter Family"

4. "Angel From Montgomery"

5. "Julie Through The Glass"

Side Two

1. "His Friends Are More Than Fond of Robin"

2. "Reunions"

3. "The Right Thing to Do"

4. "We Have No Secrets"

5. "You're So Vain"

