These 9 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new high yesterday.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)

Sep.29, 2022

$17.58

$23.87

$23.24

35%

Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Jun.2, 2023

$2.93

$3.83

$3.48

30%

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL)

Aug.10, 2022

$17

$46.85

$44.95

175%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Jun.6, 2023

$7.04

$8.67

$8.60

23%

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Oct.24, 2022

$45.72

$76.24

$76.01

66%

Encompass Health Corp. (EHC)

Oct.27, 2022

$51.23

$68.99

$68.55

34%

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Aug.9, 2022

$43.58

$60.62

$58.50

39%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$12.08

$11.84

51%

argenx SE (ARGX)

Dec.1, 2022

$404.84

$536.48

$534.95

32%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.20, 2023)

