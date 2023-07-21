These 9 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new high yesterday.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)
|
Sep.29, 2022
|
$17.58
|
$23.87
|
$23.24
|
35%
|
Savara Inc. (SVRA)
|
Jun.2, 2023
|
$2.93
|
$3.83
|
$3.48
|
30%
|
Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL)
|
Aug.10, 2022
|
$17
|
$46.85
|
$44.95
|
175%
|
MorphoSys AG (MOR)
|
Jun.6, 2023
|
$7.04
|
$8.67
|
$8.60
|
23%
|
Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)
|
Oct.24, 2022
|
$45.72
|
$76.24
|
$76.01
|
66%
|
Encompass Health Corp. (EHC)
|
Oct.27, 2022
|
$51.23
|
$68.99
|
$68.55
|
34%
|
10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)
|
Aug.9, 2022
|
$43.58
|
$60.62
|
$58.50
|
39%
|
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)
|
Mar.3, 2023
|
$7.97
|
$12.08
|
$11.84
|
51%
|
argenx SE (ARGX)
|
Dec.1, 2022
|
$404.84
|
$536.48
|
$534.95
|
32%
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.20, 2023)
