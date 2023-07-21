Markets Weigh Earnings Updates, Monetary Policy Cues

Sentiment remained mixed as weighed the corporate sector's earnings scorecard as well as the likely monetary policy trajectory. Reviews by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are due in the coming week. Hopes of stimulus measures from China also supported sentiment.

European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Asian stocks finished trading on a mostly negative note.

Dollar Index rallied with the U.S. dollar's strength. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices gained as markets focused on tightening supplies and prospects of larger stimulus measures from China. Gold prices declined with the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,261.70, up 0.10%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,545.10, up 0.23%

Germany's DAX at 16,150.05, down 0.33%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,659.90, up 0.18%

France's CAC 40 at 7,405.81, up 0.28%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,373.85, up 0.02%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,314.50, down 0.46%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,313.90, down 0.15%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,167.75, down 0.06%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,076.00, up 0.80%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1130, up 0.02%

GBP/USD at 1.2867, up 0.02%

USD/JPY at 141.81, up 1.24%

AUD/USD at 0.6750, down 0.43%

USD/CAD at 1.3178, up 0.04%

Dollar Index at 101.04, up 0.16%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.850%, down 0.08%

Germany at 2.4515%, up 0.06%

France at 3.004%, down 0.27%

U.K. at 4.3370%, up 1.47%

Japan at 0.475%, down 1.04%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $80.23, up 0.74%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $76.23, up 0.77%.

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,964.85, down 0.31%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,788.11, down 0.52%

Ethereum at $1,891.55, down 0.65%

XRP at $0.7764, down 0.00%

BNB at $243.77, up 1.04%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3126, down 0.37%

