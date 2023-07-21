In This Moment Unleash New Single 'The Purge,' Announce U.S. Tour With Ice Nine Kills

In This Moment recently released a new single, "The Purge," and announced they will embark on a Fall 2023 U.S. co-headlining "Kiss of Death" tour with Ice Nine Kills.
The band also said that their new album, Godmode will arrive on October 27th. Godmode will mark the band's first new record since the release of Mother in 2020.
In This Moment released the new single along with an accompanying music video directed by Jensen Noen.
"We are thrilled to unveil 'The Purge' to everyone," said vocalist Maria Brink.
"This song came from our time in lockdown," guitarist Chris Howorth said about the new single. "We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks."
"During the lockdown I was sending [singer] Maria [Brink] musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said 'This is gonna be our first single,' he continued. "Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria's lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song."
The band's co-headlining tour will kick-off on November 3rd with a show in Gary, Indiana, and conclude on December 2nd with a concert in Wheeling, West Virginia. Avatar and New Years Day will provide support.
"Kiss of Death Tour" Dates:
11/03 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
11/04 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live *
11/05 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *
11/07 - Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion
11/08 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/11 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *
11/14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
11/16 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/17 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
11/18 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
11/21 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/22 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/24 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
11/25 - Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
11/28 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/30 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
12/01 - Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
12/02 - Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena
* = In This Moment only
(Photo: Jeremy Saffer)
