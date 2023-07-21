In This Moment Unleash New Single 'The Purge,' Announce U.S. Tour With Ice Nine Kills

In This Moment recently released a new single, "The Purge," and announced they will embark on a Fall 2023 U.S. co-headlining "Kiss of Death" tour with Ice Nine Kills.

The band also said that their new album, Godmode will arrive on October 27th. Godmode will mark the band's first new record since the release of Mother in 2020.

In This Moment released the new single along with an accompanying music video directed by Jensen Noen.

"We are thrilled to unveil 'The Purge' to everyone," said vocalist Maria Brink.

"This song came from our time in lockdown," guitarist Chris Howorth said about the new single. "We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks."

"During the lockdown I was sending [singer] Maria [Brink] musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said 'This is gonna be our first single,' he continued. "Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria's lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song."

The band's co-headlining tour will kick-off on November 3rd with a show in Gary, Indiana, and conclude on December 2nd with a concert in Wheeling, West Virginia. Avatar and New Years Day will provide support.

"Kiss of Death Tour" Dates:

11/03 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/04 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live *

11/05 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

11/07 - Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/08 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/11 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *

11/14 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

11/16 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/17 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

11/18 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/24 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

11/25 - Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/28 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/01 - Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

12/02 - Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

* = In This Moment only

(Photo: Jeremy Saffer)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News