Markets Wait For The Fed's Forward Guidance

Markets moved with extreme caution ahead of the Fed's announcement on Wednesday, when it is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. Market focus has shifted to speculations on the Fed's forward guidance on how long and how high the interest rates can go. Reviews by other major central banks lined up for the current week and next, as well as not-so-upbeat corporate earnings updates exacerbated the weak sentiment.

European benchmarks are trading with deep losses. Wall Street Futures are also trading with mild losses. Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note.

Dollar Index weakened as the greenback retreat ahead of the Fed's decision. Bond yields eased in the U.S. and Japan but hardened in major European . Crude oil prices dropped amidst a build in inventories in the U.S. Gold prices gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,366.40, down 0.20%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,561.60, down 0.13%

Germany's DAX at 16,085.65, down 0.78%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,648.41, down 0.56%

France's CAC 40 at 7,274.83, down 1.90%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,329.35, down 1.42%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,652.50, up 0.01%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,402.00, up 0.85%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,223.03, down 0.26%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,385.00, down 0.35%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1075, up 0.20%

GBP/USD at 1.2910, up 0.08%

USD/JPY at 140.37, down 0.38%

AUD/USD at 0.6758, down 0.46%

USD/CAD at 1.3211, up 0.34%

Dollar Index at 101.11, down 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.889%, down 0.67%

Germany at 2.4240%, up 0.96%

France at 2.983%, up 0.67%

U.K. at 4.3215%, up 1.23%

Japan at 0.444%, down 1.11%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $82.44, down 0.97%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $78.83, down 1.00%.

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,972.85, up 0.47%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,179.99, up 0.06%

Ethereum at $1,850.77, down 0.28%

XRP at $0.6971, up 0.98%

BNB at $237.36, down 0.33%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0790, up 2.54%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News