Helmet Announce September 2023 North American Tour, New Album 'Left'

Alternative metal band Helmet have announced a new album and a North American Tour this year.
The album, titled Left, is due be released in November via earMUSIC.
The tour will mark the first time that Helmet will be performing songs from the upcoming album.
Left comes seven years after the release of Helmet's last studio album, Dead To The World.
The "Look Left Tour" will begin on September 19 in Indiana and take the band through the Midwest, New England and Texas with support from Soul Blind. More U.S. dates for 2024 will be added later.
Helmet has also planned an extensive European/U.K. tour in November-December after concluding the U.S. tour.
"We are really looking forward to doing what we've enjoyed the most, which is to go out and play these new songs and spend some time on the road," said lead guitarist Page Hamilton. "Helmet has always been a working band, and it's been my life's pleasure to see the world and play in front of people that are just coming to our music or have followed us for many years. What else could a musician ask for?"
2023 Tour Dates:
09/19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
09/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
09/22 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
09/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
09/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
09/28 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
09/30 - Portland, ME @ Aura
10/01 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/03 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
10/04 - Amityville, NY @ Music Hall
10/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
10/06 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box
10/08 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/09 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud
10/10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/11 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/14 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
10/16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
(Photo: earMUSIC)
