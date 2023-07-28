logo
Markets Digest U.S.GDP Surprise, BoJ's Yield Curve Shocker

Relief rally following the Fed and the ECB acting on expected lines fizzled as markets reconciled to the GDP surprise from the U.S. and the yield curve shocker from Bank of Japan. The yen's bounce, the Dollar's rebound and mixed corporate earnings also swayed sentiment.

European benchmarks are trading mostly lower amidst the Eurozone Economic Sentiment hitting a 9-month low. Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains after Thursday's losses. Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note, amidst hopes of stimulus from China.

Dollar Index gained amidst the Dollar's resurgence post the GDP update. Bond yields moved mixed amidst the yield curve control shocker from Bank of Japan. Crude oil prices declined. Gold prices edged higher after Thursday's deep losses.
Cryptocurrencies have declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,335.20, up 0.15%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,552.10, up 0.32%
Germany's DAX at 16,370.15, down 0.22%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,712.38, up 0.26%
France's CAC 40 at 7,432.92, down 0.43%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,434.15, down 0.31%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,766.50, down 0.47%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,403.60, down 0.70%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,275.93, up 1.84%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,923.50, up 1.31%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0962, down 0.10%
GBP/USD at 1.2809, up 0.12%
USD/JPY at 139.69, up 0.18%
AUD/USD at 0.6643, down 0.94%
USD/CAD at 1.3240, up 0.11%
Dollar Index at 101.87, up 0.09%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.998%, down 0.40%
Germany at 2.4835%, up 1.99%
France at 3.042%, up 1.65%
U.K. at 4.4085%, up 2.24%
Japan at 0.547%, down 1.62%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $83.56, down 0.27%.
Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $79.92, down 0.21%.
Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,948.50, up 0.14%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,169.88, down 0.87%
Ethereum at $1,862.27, down 0.60%
XRP at $0.7088, down 0.67%
BNB at $241.24, down 0.40%
Cardano (ADA) at $0.3097, down 0.57%

