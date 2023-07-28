Lil Yachty Adds Dates To 2023 'The Field Trip Tour'

Lil Yachty has announced three additional dates on his 2023 The Field Trip Tour.
The added dates are September 30 in Boston, November 3 in Chicago, and November 8 in Atlanta.
The 42-date world tour, in support of his psychedelic alternative rock album Let's Start Here, will kick off in Washington, D.C., on September 21.
The European leg of the Field Trip Tour will begin in Norwegian capital Oslo on November 22.
Artist presales for the new dates started Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday at 10 am local time at fieldtriptour.com.
The Field Trip Tour Dates:
Sept 21 - Washington, DC @ Echostage
Sept 22 - New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sept 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sept 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sept 29 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
Sept 30 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Oct 2 - Toronto, ON @ History
Oct 4 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Oct 11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Oct 15 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct 17 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct 21 - Vancouver, BC @ UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 22 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct 29 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 31 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Nov 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
Nov 3 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov 4 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Nov 5 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Nov 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov 22 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Nov 24 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset
Nov 25 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
Nov 27 - Berlin, Germany @Columbiahalle
Nov 28 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
Nov 30 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
Dec 1 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
Dec 3 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 4 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 6 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
Dec 8 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium013
Dec 10 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Dec 12 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Dec 14 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
Dec 16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457
Dec 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
(Photo: Gunner Stahl)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News