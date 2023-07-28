Lil Yachty Adds Dates To 2023 'The Field Trip Tour'

Lil Yachty has announced three additional dates on his 2023 The Field Trip Tour.

The added dates are September 30 in Boston, November 3 in Chicago, and November 8 in Atlanta.

The 42-date world tour, in support of his psychedelic alternative rock album Let's Start Here, will kick off in Washington, D.C., on September 21.

The European leg of the Field Trip Tour will begin in Norwegian capital Oslo on November 22.

Artist presales for the new dates started Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday at 10 am local time at fieldtriptour.com.

The Field Trip Tour Dates:

Sept 21 - Washington, DC @ Echostage

Sept 22 - New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sept 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sept 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sept 29 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

Sept 30 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Oct 2 - Toronto, ON @ History

Oct 4 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct 9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Oct 11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

Oct 15 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct 17 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 21 - Vancouver, BC @ UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 22 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 29 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 31 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Nov 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

Nov 3 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov 4 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov 5 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Nov 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 22 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Nov 24 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset

Nov 25 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen

Nov 27 - Berlin, Germany @Columbiahalle

Nov 28 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Nov 30 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Dec 1 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

Dec 3 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 4 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 6 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

Dec 8 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium013

Dec 10 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Dec 12 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Dec 14 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Dec 16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

Dec 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

(Photo: Gunner Stahl)

