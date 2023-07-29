Dolly Parton Shares 'We Are The Champions' Video To Promote NBCU's Olympics Coverage

Dolly Parton has shared a video for "We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You" that will be used to promote NBC Universal's coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that will begin in one year.

"We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You" is Parton's cover of the famous rock anthems by Queen and a new song from her upcoming album Rockstar. Inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the album is set for global release on November 17.

A huge fan of the Olympics and Team USA, Parton aligned with NBCU to produce an Olympic-themed video that celebrates the athletes and gets people excited about next year's Games in Paris. Various lengths of the video were debuted Wednesday across NBC Universal's array of platforms.

"I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can," said Parton. "I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible."

"I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals," she continued.

The video begins with Parton singing in an empty stadium. As the tenor of the song builds, the video also features opening and closing ceremonies from the past as well as Olympians and teams.

It also shows Parton performing in front of a sparkling Eiffel Tower and concludes with her surrounded by fans in a full stadium all singing "We Are The Champions" until it crescendos and transitions into "We Will Rock You."

The 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics will be presented across the networks of NBC Universal and Peacock in the summer of 2024.

