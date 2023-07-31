Markets Digest U.S. PCE Inflation, China's PMI Readings

Market sentiment remained mixed amidst an easing in the Core PCE Index in the U.S. and PMI readings from China that continued to indicate contraction. The yen's weakness following BoJ's bond buying, mixed corporate earnings and hopes of an end to Fed's tightening cycle also swayed sentiment. Caution also lingers ahead of jobs data due on Friday.

European benchmarks are trading mostly higher amidst GDP readings that surpassed market expectations. Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note, amidst continued hopes of stimulus from China.

Dollar Index edged higher. Bond yields mostly hardened but eased in Japan after BoJ conducted an unscheduled bond buying operation. Crude oil prices gained amidst hopes of stimulus measures from China and expectations regarding extension of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia. Gold prices declined mildly. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,506.50, up 0.13%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,586.90, up 0.10%

Germany's DAX at 16,494.05, up 0.15%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,695.16, up 0.01%

France's CAC 40 at 7,522.03, up 0.61%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,486.55, up 0.43%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,205.00, up 1.34%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,410.40, up 0.09%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,291.04, up 0.46%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,067.00, up 0.72%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1033, up 0.16%

GBP/USD at 1.2860, up 0.08%

USD/JPY at 142.26, up 0.78%

AUD/USD at 0.6705, up 0.85%

USD/CAD at 1.3216, down 0.28%

Dollar Index at 101.64, up 0.02%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.972%, up 0.13%

Germany at 2.4760%, up 0.86%

France at 3.039%, up 0.43%

U.K. at 4.3715%, up 1.08%

Japan at 0.594%, down 1.66%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $84.98, up 0.68%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.27, up 0.86%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,996.50, down 0.17%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,382.13, up 0.34%

Ethereum at $1,868.08, down 0.36%

BNB at $243.46, up 0.49%

XRP at $0.7042, down 2.48%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0792, down 1.00%

