Jonas Brothers Add 50 New Dates To World Tour

The Jonas Brothers have added a whopping 50 new tour dates to their upcoming world tour.

The Jonas Brothers, comprised of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, have added 26 new North American shows as well as other dates, which will see them playing for the first time in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway.

The trek will see the brothers play hits from their five albums dating back to 2006. "The Tour" kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13.

The general ticket on-sale begins on Friday, August 4 at 10 am local at the band's official website.

Jonas Brothers "The Tour" Dates ( Including New Dates):

Sat Aug 12 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Aug 16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sun Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Mon Oct 23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Fri Oct 27 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 28 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 29 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Thu Nov 02 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Sat Nov 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Sun Nov 05 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Nov 07 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Nov 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri Nov 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

