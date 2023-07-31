Jonas Brothers Add 50 New Dates To World Tour

The Jonas Brothers have added a whopping 50 new tour dates to their upcoming world tour.
The Jonas Brothers, comprised of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, have added 26 new North American shows as well as other dates, which will see them playing for the first time in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway.
The trek will see the brothers play hits from their five albums dating back to 2006. "The Tour" kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13.
The general ticket on-sale begins on Friday, August 4 at 10 am local at the band's official website.
Jonas Brothers "The Tour" Dates ( Including New Dates):
Sat Aug 12 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium
Sun Aug 13 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium
Tue Aug 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed Aug 16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*
Sun Aug 27 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
Sun Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Fri Sep 22 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Mon Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Mon Oct 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Fri Oct 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sun Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Mon Oct 23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Fri Oct 27 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 28 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 29 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Thu Nov 02 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Sat Nov 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Sun Nov 05 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Nov 07 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Nov 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri Nov 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 14 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Thu Nov 16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Fri Nov 17 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Sun Nov 19 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Tue Nov 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Mon Nov 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Wed Nov 29 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Fri Dec 01 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sat Dec 02 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Sun Dec 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Wed Dec 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
(Photo: Pamela Littky)
