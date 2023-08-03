Lynyrd Skynyrd 50th Anniversary Box Set 'FYFTY' To Be Released In October

On October 13, Geffen/UMe Recordings will release a 50th anniversary Lynyrd Skynyrd box set, FYFTY.
The box set features 50 career-spanning tracks representing the best of the best music Lynyrd Skynyrd has offered up to its loyal, worldwide fanbase from the very beginning.
FYFTY is available to pre-order now via uDiscover Music and LynyrdSkynyrd.com. A limited-edition version of the collection with a signed litho will be available as an exclusive release available via uDiscover and the band's touring packages. Pre-order FYFTY at https://lynyrdskynyrd.lnk.to/FYFTYPR
FYFTY comes housed in the vinyl-size 12x12-inch format, with a gatefold jacket that holds a detailed 40-page booklet featuring opening notes penned by Cameron Crowe along with detailed liner notes and track-by-track analysis by Gary Graff.
Additionally, FYFTY is filled with unreleased photos of the original band and the reformed band.
Lynyrd Skynyrd FYFTY 4 CD Tracklist:
CD 1
1. Comin' Home (Original Version)
2. I Ain't The One
3. Gimme Three Steps
4. Tuesday's Gone
5. Simple Man
6. Sweet Home Alabama
7. The Ballad Of Curtis Loew
8. Workin' For MCA
9. On The Hunt
10. Made In The Shade
11. Whiskey Rock-A-Roller (Live)
12. All I Can Do Is Write About It (Acoustic Version)
13. Gimme Back My Bullets
14. Double Trouble
CD 2
1. Saturday Night Special (Live)
2. T For Texas (Blue Yodel No. 1) (Live)
3. Travelin' Man (Live)
4. Free Bird (Live - Unreleased)
5. What's Your Name
6. You Got That Right
7. I Know A Little
8. Down South Jukin'
9. White Dove
10. Was I Right Or Wrong?
11. Georgia Peaches
12. Mr. Banker
CD 3
1. Call Me The Breeze (Live)
2. That Smell (Live)
3. Smokestack Lightning
4. Southern Women
5. The Last Rebel
6. Born To Run
7. Devil In The Bottle
8. Talked Myself Right Into It
9. Berneice
10. Voodoo Lake
11. Tomorrow's Goodbye
CD 4
1. Mad Hatter
2. Pick 'Em Up
3. Red White And Blue
4. Skynyrd Nation
5. Simple Life
6. Still Unbroken
7. God & Guns
8. Gifted Hands
9. Start Livin' Life Again
10. Mississippi Blood
11. Last Of A Dyin' Breed
12. Last Of The Street Survivors
13. Gimme Three Steps (Live - Unreleased)
