Motley Crue Announce 40th Anniversary 'Shout At The Devil' Box Set

Motley Crue have announced they will release a limited edition super deluxe Shout At The Devil box set on October 27th via BMG in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the album.

The super deluxe box set, titled Year Of The Devil, will feature the newly remastered album on LP, CD, Cassette, and more. The set will also include reproductions of the original 7" singles of "Too Young To Fall In Love" and "Looks That Kill" alongside a Pentagram Seance Board, Devil Board w/Metal Planchette, Metal 7" Adapter, album art lithographs, tarot cards, devil candle holder and more.

Also included are seven rare demo tracks that have been resurrected and included as "Shout At The Demos & Rarities."

Motley Crue originally released Shout At The Devil in 1983 and attained superstardom thanks to record's resounding success. The album hit the Top 20 in the U.S. and has been certified 4X Platinum.

Year Of The Devil Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set Includes:

* Original Shout At The Devil Album Remastered on Orange/Yellow Splatter LP

* "Shout At The Demos & Rarities" Red/White Splatter LP

* "Shout At The Devil" CD

* "Shout At The Devil" Cassette

* "Looks That Kill" White 7"

* "Too Young To Fall In Love" Orange 7"

* Devil Board w/Metal Planchette

* Metal Pentagram 7" Adapter

* Pentagram Felt Bag

* Devil Candle Holder (candle not included)

* Band Member Tarot Cards

* 12" x 12" Pentagram Séance Board

* Two 12" x 12" Shout At The Devil Blood Album Cover Litho Art Prints

Album track listing:

01. "In The Beginning"

02. "Shout At The Devil"

03. "Looks That Kill"

04. "Bastard"

05. "God Bless The Children Of The Beast"

06. "Helter Skelter"

07. "Red Hot"

08. "Too Young To Fall In Love"

09. "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid"

10. "Ten Seconds To Love"

11. "Danger"

"Shout At The Demos & Rarities" track listing:

01. "Shout At The Devil (Demo)"

02. "Looks That Kill (Demo)"

03. "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid (Demo)"

04. "Too Young To Fall In Love (Demo)"

05. "Hotter Than Hell (Demo for "Louder Than Hell")"

06. "I Will Survive (Demo)"

07. "Black Widow (Demo)"

