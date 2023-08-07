logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Slip Ahead Of Key Inflation Readings

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Asian stocks ended flat to slightly lower on Monday as the dollar regained traction and Treasury yields climbed ahead of key inflation readings from China and the United States due this week.

Focus was also on earnings reports from some of the largest firms in Asia, with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, Japanese tech giants Sony Corp., SoftBank Group and Australian lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia set to unveil their financial results this week.

Meanwhile, a mixed U.S. jobs report released on Friday stoked speculation of a possible Fed pause in September.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended lower amid a lack of substantial stimulus details from China.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 3,268.83, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended little changed with a negative bias at 19,537.92.

Japanese shares edged up slightly, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 0.2 percent to 32,254.56 on optimism over earnings after automakers raising their outlook. The broader Topix settled 0.4 percent higher at 2,283.93.

Drugmaker Astellas jumped 10 percent after receiving approval from the U.S. drug regulator for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Peer Daiichi Sankyo rallied nearly 2 percent.

Chip-related stocks underperformed, with Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings falling between 1 percent and 1.6 percent.

Seoul stocks ended near a one-month low, dragged down by auto and battery makers. The Kospi fell 0.9 percent to 2,580.71, extending losses for a fourth straight session and marking the lowest closing level since July 12.

Hyundai Motor, LG Chem, Kia Corp. and POSCO Holdings lost 2-6 percent, while search engine Naver jumped 4.9 percent to a nearly 10-month high on strong second-quarter results.

Australian markets slipped as caution crept in ahead of the release of U.S. and Chinese inflation readings.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,309.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 0.2 percent at 7,519.90.

Financials, miners and healthcare stocks lost ground, while firm oil prices helped lift energy stocks.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index finished marginally lower at 11,934.24.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending lower on Friday as Apple reported another quarter of declining revenue and U.S. jobs growth came in weaker than forecast in July.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 187,000 jobs in July while economists had expected an increase of 200,000 jobs.

Downward revisions to jobs data in May and June suggested that demand for labor was slowing.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both slid around 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped half a percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FSIS Warns Against Raw Beef Product Sold At Select ALDI Stores
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against certain raw beef product sold at select Aldi stores citing possible contamination with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic. A recall was not requested as the product is no longer available for purchase.
Draeger Carina Sub- Acute Care Ventilators Recalled
German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA initiated a recall for Dräger Carina Sub- Acute Care Ventilators, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. According to the agency, the action by the company is to address possible contamination of the breathing gas with 1,3-...
Swiss Re H1 Profit Surges, Backs FY23 View; Stock Down
Swiss Re Ltd. reported Friday significantly higher profit in its first half with contained natural catastrophe losses as well as improved net premiums earned and fee income. The reinsurance giant further maintained its profit target of more than $3 billion for fiscal 2023. The shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap