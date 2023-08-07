Markets Cautious Ahead Of Inflation Readings

Sentiment remains cautious as await remaining earnings updates as well as inflation readings for July. The job market update on Friday revealed a mixed picture, adding to uncertainty on monetary policy outlook.

Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone amidst an unexpected decline in industrial production in Germany. Asian stock markets finished mostly lower, ahead of release of trade and inflation readings from China.

Dollar Index increased. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices weakened amidst concerns over recovery in China. Gold prices declined amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,116.00, up 0.14%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,489.10, up 0.25%

Germany's DAX at 15,892.55, down 0.37%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,529.56, down 0.46%

France's CAC 40 at 7,303.85, down 0.15%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,324.65, down 0.19%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,265.00, up 0.29%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,309.20, down 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,268.83, down 0.59%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,515.00, down 0.12%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0978, down 0.29%

GBP/USD at 1.2732, down 0.13%

USD/JPY at 142.37, up 0.43%

AUD/USD at 0.6563, down 0.09%

USD/CAD at 1.3393, up 0.15%

Dollar Index at 102.31, up 0.29%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.104%, up 1.03%

Germany at 2.5835%, up 1.79%

France at 3.143%, up 1.32%

U.K. at 4.4940%, up 2.67%

Japan at 0.619%, down 0.88%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $85.42, down 0.95%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.98, down 1.01%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,969.60, down 0.33%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,082.91, up 0.17%

Ethereum at $1,833.48, up 0.24%

BNB at $241.83, down 0.98%

XRP at $0.6181, down 2.10%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0746, down 0.40%

