These 11 Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs - Are They In Your Portfolio?

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
The following biotech stocks that were featured on our site recently touched new highs yesterday. Did you capitalize on their upward momentum?

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Oct.13, 2022

$2.96

$11.15

$10.60

276%

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)

May 8, 2023

$42.58

$63.10

$61.08

48%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT)

Jul.10, 2023

$13.98

$16.14

$15.13

15%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)

Mar.6, 2023

$35.13

$67.66

$62.21

92%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

Aug.1, 2023

$12.70

$13.46

$13.13

6%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)

Feb.24, 2023

$21.36

$36.30

$33.97

70%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)

Feb.6, 2023

$10.47

$11.26

$11.24

7%

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Apr.25, 2023

$208.27

$267.13

$265.47

28%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Mar.1, 2023

$93.17

$168.70

$167.11

81%

MannKind Corp. (MNKD)

Nov.21, 2022

$4.30

$5.75

$5.34

33%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX)

Jun.13, 2023

$3.63

$9.39

$7.81

158%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Aug.9, 2023)

