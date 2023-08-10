These 11 Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs - Are They In Your Portfolio?

The following biotech stocks that were featured on our site recently touched new highs yesterday. Did you capitalize on their upward momentum?
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)
|
Oct.13, 2022
|
$2.96
|
$11.15
|
$10.60
|
276%
|
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)
|
May 8, 2023
|
$42.58
|
$63.10
|
$61.08
|
48%
|
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT)
|
Jul.10, 2023
|
$13.98
|
$16.14
|
$15.13
|
15%
|
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)
|
Mar.6, 2023
|
$35.13
|
$67.66
|
$62.21
|
92%
|
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)
|
Aug.1, 2023
|
$12.70
|
$13.46
|
$13.13
|
6%
|
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)
|
Feb.24, 2023
|
$21.36
|
$36.30
|
$33.97
|
70%
|
InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)
|
Feb.6, 2023
|
$10.47
|
$11.26
|
$11.24
|
7%
|
Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)
|
Apr.25, 2023
|
$208.27
|
$267.13
|
$265.47
|
28%
|
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)
|
Mar.1, 2023
|
$93.17
|
$168.70
|
$167.11
|
81%
|
MannKind Corp. (MNKD)
|
Nov.21, 2022
|
$4.30
|
$5.75
|
$5.34
|
33%
|
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX)
|
Jun.13, 2023
|
$3.63
|
$9.39
|
$7.81
|
158%
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Aug.9, 2023)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Business News