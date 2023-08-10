logo
Quick Facts
  

Galera Gets CRL From FDA For Avasopasem Manganese, To Cut 70% Jobs; Stock Down In Premarket

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment, announced Thursday that it has received a Complete Response Letter or CRL from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its New Drug Application or NDA for avasopasem manganese (avasopasem). According to the agency, the given trial data is not sufficient, and that results from an additional clinical trial will be required for resubmission.

Galera further said it will take actions to extend its cash runway and continue enrolling its rucosopasem clinical trials. The company plans to reduce its workforce by around 70%.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Galera shares were losing around 82 percent to trade at $0.41.

The NDA was for avasopasem manganese for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis or SOM in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing standard-of-care treatment.

In the CRL, the FDA communicated that "the results from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial together with the supporting data from the GT-201 trial are not sufficiently persuasive to establish substantial evidence of avasopasem's effectiveness and safety for reducing severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer."

Galera intends to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to understand the agency's rationale for its decision and discuss next steps to support an NDA resubmission seeking approval of avasopasem.

The company will also explore strategic alternatives, including partnering, for the continued development of avasopasem and rucosopasem.

Regarding its restructuring, Galera said it will wind-down commercial readiness efforts and plans headcount reductions across several departments.

The company will focus resources to define the path forward for avasopasem and to progress the ongoing clinical trials for rucosopasem. Rucosopasem is its second product candidate in development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy or SBRT for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Galera estimates that its balance of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30 was $38.8 million. The company now expects that its current cash will be sufficient to support operations into the second quarter of 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Get Access to Premium Stock Alerts with RTT Biotech Investor.
Editors Pick
Real Kosher Ice Cream Recalls Soft Serve On The Go Cups
Brooklyn, New York-based Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recalled products come in 8 fl oz., clear plastic cups. All product produced up to 8/4/23 were recalled.
Target Begins Drive Up With Starbucks
Target Corp. has teamed with Starbucks Corp. for the roll out of Drive Up service, offering guests nationwide free carside delivery of their favorite menu item from the coffee chain. According to the Minneapolis-based retailer, guests can now enjoy handcrafted beverages or food from Starbucks Cafés along with their Drive Up order being delivered to their car at select stores.
David Oppenheimer Recalls Zespri Organic Green Kiwifruit
David Oppenheimer and Co. I LLC, called as Oppy, is recalling all one-pound clamshells of Zespri branded organic green kiwifruit from the market citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap