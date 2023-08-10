Markets Await U.S. CPI For Monetary Policy Cues

Markets rose in cautious trade ahead of the release of the CPI readings from the U.S. on Thursday. Headline annual inflation is seen rising whereas core inflation is seen steady.

Wall Street Futures are trading with modest gains. European benchmarks too have rebounded, helped by China lifting some pandemic-era travel restrictions. Asian stock finished on a positive note despite tensions between U.S. and China related to technology investments.

Dollar Index dropped ahead of CPI data release from the U.S. Bond yields continued to trade with an upward bias. Crude oil prices declined amidst a higher-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold prices gained amidst the greenback's retreat. Cryptocurrencies declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,302.00, up 0.51%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,491.80, up 0.54%

Germany's DAX at 15,903.85, up 0.32%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,585.44, down 0.02%

France's CAC 40 at 7,383.40, up 0.84%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,351.05, up 0.78%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,507.00, up 0.87%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,357.40, up 0.26%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,254.56, up 0.31%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,240.00, up 0.16%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1020, up 0.43%

GBP/USD at 1.2759, up 0.32%

USD/JPY at 143.84, up 0.08%

AUD/USD at 0.6560, up 0.51%

USD/CAD at 1.3404, down 0.10%

Dollar Index at 102.18, down 0.30%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.019%, up 0.17%

Germany at 2.5035%, up 1.52%

France at 3.060%, up 1.09%

U.K. at 4.4315%, up 1.43%

Japan at 0.579%, down 1.70%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $87.45, down 0.11%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $84.23, down 0.20%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,952.55, up 0.10%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,455.18, down 1.13%

Ethereum at $1,848.73, down 0.61%

BNB at $241.87, down 1.26%

XRP at $0.6266, down 2.68%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0753, down 0.27%

