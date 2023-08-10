Ashley McBryde Announces Winter 2023 Tour Dates

With the release of her highly anticipated album The Devil I Know only a month away, Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde has announced Winter 2023 tour dates in support of the record.
The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat, consisting of 30 dates, includes a return to the U.K. next January. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Corey Kent, Bella White, Harper O'Neill, JD Clayton, Kasey Tyndall, Will Jones and Zach Top will join McBryde on select dates during the tour.
The Devil I Know, set to release on September 8, is available for pre-order via Warner Music Nashville at https://ashleymcbryde.lnk.to/thedeviliknow-preorder.
Last week, McBryde released "Cool Little Bars," the latest track from the upcoming album. The song she wrote with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage pays tribute to dive bars.
The Devil I Know lead single "Light On In The Kitchen" is climbing the charts in the top 25.
Title track "The Devil I Know" was named as one of Vulture's Best Songs of 2023.
The Devil I Know Tour Dates:
Oct. 7 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre
Oct. 15 -- Little Rock, Ark. Robinson Center @ Performance Hall
Oct. 20 -- Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floores Country Store
Oct. 21 -- Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Peoria Showplace
Oct. 27 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater
Oct. 28 -- Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Nov. 2 -- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Nov. 3 -- Tifton, Ga. @ UGA John Hunt Conference Center
Nov. 4 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall
Nov. 10 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre
Nov. 11 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 12 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Ellis Theatre
Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, OhioThe Andrew J Brady Music Center
Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre
Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo
Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium
Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)
