Ashley McBryde Announces Winter 2023 Tour Dates

With the release of her highly anticipated album The Devil I Know only a month away, Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde has announced Winter 2023 tour dates in support of the record.

The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat, consisting of 30 dates, includes a return to the U.K. next January. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Corey Kent, Bella White, Harper O'Neill, JD Clayton, Kasey Tyndall, Will Jones and Zach Top will join McBryde on select dates during the tour.

The Devil I Know, set to release on September 8, is available for pre-order via Warner Music Nashville at https://ashleymcbryde.lnk.to/thedeviliknow-preorder.



Last week, McBryde released "Cool Little Bars," the latest track from the upcoming album. The song she wrote with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage pays tribute to dive bars.



The Devil I Know lead single "Light On In The Kitchen" is climbing the charts in the top 25.



Title track "The Devil I Know" was named as one of Vulture's Best Songs of 2023.

The Devil I Know Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 15 -- Little Rock, Ark. Robinson Center @ Performance Hall

Oct. 20 -- Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floores Country Store

Oct. 21 -- Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Peoria Showplace

Oct. 27 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 28 -- Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Nov. 2 -- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Nov. 3 -- Tifton, Ga. @ UGA John Hunt Conference Center

Nov. 4 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall

Nov. 10 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

Nov. 11 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Ellis Theatre

Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, OhioThe Andrew J Brady Music Center

Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo

Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium

Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)

