Markets Digest The CPI Update From U.S.

Markets remain subdued in the aftermath of the inflation update from the U.S. Headline annual inflation climbed less than expected whereas core inflation eased unexpectedly. However, uncertainty persisted over Fed strategy amidst hawkish comments from certain Fed officials.

Wall Street Futures are hovering near the flatline. European benchmarks are trading with deep losses. Asian stock finished on a mostly negative note amidst rising Sino-U.S. tensions and fears of a property crisis in China.

Dollar Index dropped amidst the inflation update from the U.S. Bond yields continued to harden. Crude oil prices traded close to the flatline. Gold prices edged higher. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,210.50, up 0.10%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,468.90, up 0.00%

Germany's DAX at 15,915.15, down 0.51%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,541.07, down 1.02%

France's CAC 40 at 7,372.72, down 0.82%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,345.45, down 0.88%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,473.65, up 0.84%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,340.10, down 0.24%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,189.25, down 2.01%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,065.50, down 0.91%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0997, up 0.16%

GBP/USD at 1.2709, up 0.27%

USD/JPY at 144.60, down 0.09%

AUD/USD at 0.6527, up 0.22%

USD/CAD at 1.3444, down 0.01%

Dollar Index at 102.49, down 0.03%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.092%, up 0.17%

Germany at 2.5585%, up 1.17%

France at 3.088%, up 0.72%

U.K. at 4.4955%, up 2.97%

Japan at 0.580%, down 1.61%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $86.39, down 0.01%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $82.86, up 0.05%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,951.65, up 0.14%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,372.91, down 0.37%

Ethereum at $1,845.69, down 0.22%

BNB at $240.40, down 0.65%

XRP at $0.6295, up 0.33%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0754, down 0.00%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis