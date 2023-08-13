Janelle Monae Adds Dates To 'Age Of Pleasure' North American Tour

Janelle Monae has added several new dates to her "Age of Pleasure" North American Tour.
The superstar has added new dates in Indianapolis, Columbus and New Orleans as well as an additional show in Washington, D.C. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.
The "Age of Pleasure" Tour kicks off on August 30th at Seattle, Washington's WAMU Theater and makes stops across North America through mid-October.
The tour is in support of Monae's new album, The Age of Pleasure, available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. The album features singles like "Lipstick Lover," "Water Slide," and "Float" featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.
Janelle Monae The Age of Pleasure Tour 2023 Dates:
Aug 30 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Aug 31 - Vancouver, BC @ UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sept 2 - Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sept 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept 9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Sept 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sept 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Sept 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Sept 14 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 15 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
Sept 17 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept 20 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
Sept 21 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sept 22 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sept 24 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept 25 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept 26 - New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Oct 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 3 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Oct 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Oct 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Oct 9 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct 10 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct 11 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Oct 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 17 -San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 18 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
(Photo: Live Nation)
