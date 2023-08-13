Janelle Monae Adds Dates To 'Age Of Pleasure' North American Tour

Janelle Monae has added several new dates to her "Age of Pleasure" North American Tour.

The superstar has added new dates in Indianapolis, Columbus and New Orleans as well as an additional show in Washington, D.C. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.

The "Age of Pleasure" Tour kicks off on August 30th at Seattle, Washington's WAMU Theater and makes stops across North America through mid-October.

The tour is in support of Monae's new album, The Age of Pleasure, available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. The album features singles like "Lipstick Lover," "Water Slide," and "Float" featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

Janelle Monae The Age of Pleasure Tour 2023 Dates:

Aug 30 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Aug 31 - Vancouver, BC @ UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept 2 - Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sept 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept 9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Sept 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Sept 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Sept 14 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 15 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

Sept 17 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept 20 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

Sept 21 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sept 22 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sept 24 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept 25 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept 26 - New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Oct 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 3 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct 9 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 10 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct 11 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Oct 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 17 -San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 18 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

(Photo: Live Nation)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News