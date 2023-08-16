Target Q2 Earnings Beat Market; Issues Q3 View, Cuts FY23 Forecast; Stock Climbs In Premarket

logo
While reporting higher earnings above market despite weak revenues in its second quarter, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday issued third-quarter earnings view and lowered forecast for fiscal 2023 earnings.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Target shares were gaining around 9.4 percent to trade at $136.78.

For the third quarter, the company projects earnings, on a reported and adjusted basis, in the range of $1.20 to $1.60 per share with comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings, on a reported and adjusted basis, in the range of $7.00 to $8.00, lower than previous estimate of $7.75 to $8.75 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $7.81 per share for the year.

The Company now expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline for the remainder of the year. Target previously expected comparable sales in a wide range from a low-single digit decline to a low-single digit increase.

In the second quarter, Target's profit increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $835 million, or $1.80 per share, compared to $183 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9 percent to $24.77 billion from $26.04 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $25.18 billion for the quarter.

Comparable sales declined 5.4 percent in the second quarter, reflecting comparable store sales declines of 4.3 percent and comparable digital sales declines of 10.5 percent.

