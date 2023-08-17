logo
Quick Facts
  

BAE Systems To Buy Ball Aerospace Business From Ball Corp. In About $5.6 Bln Cash Deal

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

British arms, security, and aerospace firm BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) announced Thursday its agreement to acquire Ball Aerospace business from Ball Corp. (BALL) for around $5.55 billion in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year including run-rate cost synergies, and cashflow accretive in the first year excluding synergies. It is also expected to achieve a return on invested capital in excess of cost of capital within five years post completion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions. The definitive stock purchase agreement includes a termination fee of $100 million payable by BAE Systems to Ball Aerospace's parent company.

The acquisition will be treated as an asset purchase for federal tax purposes, with an expected net present value tax benefit of around $750 million. The underlying economic consideration for the business would be around $4.8 billion.

The proposed acquisition will be funded by a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources.

Ball Aerospace is a provider of spacecraft, mission payloads, optical systems, and antenna systems to Intelligence Community, US Department of Defense, and civilian space agencies. The Colorado -based business has more than 5,200 employees, of whom over 60% hold US security clearances.

In Fiscal 2022, Ball Aerospace business generated revenue of $1.98 billion and EBIT of $170 million, and the business had gross assets of $1.15 billion. The business is expected to achieve revenues of approximately $2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $310 million in 2023.

BAE Systems said the Ball Aerospace portfolio is highly complementary and offers a number of adjacencies to its US-based business, mainly across multiple Electronic Systems businesses. On completion, the company expects to report Ball Aerospace as part of that sector.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Gree Recalls 1.56 Mln Dehumidifiers Due To Fire And Burn Risks
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. According to the agency, the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. There were reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage...
Target, TJX Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Retailers Target and TJX reported Wednesday profits for the second quarter that topped analysts' estimates. Profit soared more than four-fold at Target, reflecting improved gross margins, despite a 4.9 percent drop in revenues. Profit at TJX grew from last year, driven by improved gross margins and revenue growth.
TJX Companies Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update
While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings outlook for the third and fourth quarters, while raising its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024. For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a...
Biotechnology Weekly Update - 10-August-2023

This week's highlights include a vital breakthrough in postpartum depression treatment, groundbreaking research insights from a major cardiovascular trial and the FDA approval of a new treatment for Geographic Atrophy, marking the second approval this year. While progress is evident on one front, some companies are concurrently reducing their R&D expenses and implementing workforce cuts.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap