The Judds Tribute Album To Feature Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire & More

The Judds tribute album, A Tribute to The Judds, due out on October 27 via BMG, will feature more than two dozen artists, including Dolly Parton, Jello Roll and Reba McEntire.

Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Megan Moroney, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett and LeAnn Rimes are among the other artists that will feature on the tribute album for the mother-daughter duo and Country Music Hall of Famers Wynonna and Naomi Judd.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special," Wynonna Judd said in a statement. "These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."

Wynonna also appears on the project, which marks The Judds' 40th anniversary of being signed by music executive Joe Galante to RCA Records in 1983.

The set features a Shelton - Gwen Stefani collaboration, "Love Is Alive", Wynonna and Yearwood's "Cry Myself to Sleep", Parton and Wilson's "Mama He's Crazy", Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers collab, "Love Can Build a Bridge," and Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo's "Had a Dream (For the Heart)."

The Judds' original producer Brent Maher produced most of the 14-track album. Wynonna's husband Cactus Moser produced the "Cry Myself to Sleep" track.

"To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs," Maher said in a statement. "There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judds songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it."

A Tribute to The Judds Tracklist:

1. "Girls Night Out" - Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. "Mama He's Crazy' - Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. "Why Not Me" - Megan Moroney

4. "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" - Cody Johnson (Feat. Sonya Isaacs)

5. "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain" - Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. "Young Love (Strong Love)" - Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. "Have Mercy" - LeAnn Rimes

8. "Love Is Alive" - Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. "Had a Dream (For the Heart)" - Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. "I Know Where I'm Going" - Barnett, Lynne & West

11. "Let Me Tell You About Love" - Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. "John Deere Tractor" - Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. "Cry Myself to Sleep" - Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. "Love Can Build a Bridge" - Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

