logo
Breaking News
  

China's Evergrande Files For Bankruptcy Protection In US

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
chinasevergrande aug18 lt

Amid the deepening real estate crisis in China, embattled property giant China Evergrande Group has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York.

Chapter 15 allows heavily-indebted company like Evergrande to protect its assets in the US amid its restructuring efforts.

China's second-largest property developer, with debts estimated to total more than $300 billion, defaulted on its debt repayments in 2021, and has been working to renegotiate agreements with creditors.

While announcing the debt restructuring plan earlier this year, Evergrande said, "The proposed restructuring will alleviate the company's pressure of offshore indebtedness and facilitate the company's efforts to resume operations and resolve issues on shore."

Chapter 15 allows to provide effective mechanisms for dealing with insolvency cases involving debtors, assets, claimants, and other parties of interest involving more than one country. Under chapter 15, a U.S. court may authorize a trustee or other entity to act in a foreign country on behalf of a U.S. bankruptcy estate.

The developer earlier said it had reached binding agreements with its international bondholders on the key terms of the plan, and that it would focus on returning to normal operations in the next three years.

Evergrande also said it would require additional financing of $36.4 billion to $43.7 billion, and that its electric vehicle unit is likely to face shutdown without new funding.

Last week, Dubai-based mobility and green energy company NWTN Inc. announced a strategic investment of $500 million in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. in exchange for around 27.50 percent stake.

Evergrande's website shows its real estate unit has more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities in the world's second largest economy. Its other businesses include an electric car maker, a health care business, a theme park business and a football club.

Amid the issues, Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading since last year. Last month, reports said the company lost a combined $80 billion of shareholder money over the last two years.

Recently, another Chinese property major Country Garden has warned of a loss of up to $7.6 billion for the first six months of the year, and that it would consider adopting various debt management measures.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
China's Evergrande Files For Bankruptcy Protection In US
Amid the deepening real estate crisis in China, embattled property giant China Evergrande Group has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York. Chapter 15 allows heavily-indebted company like Evergrande to protect its assets in the US amid its restructuring efforts. China's second-largest property developer, with debts estimated to total more than $300 billion, defaulted on its debt r
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames, Montessori Floor Beds Recalled
Bell Station Interiors, dba Zipadee Kids, is recalling certain Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds citing entrapment and strangulation risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. According to the agency, the spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children.
Walmart Q2 Profit Up 53%; Results Top Estimates
Retail giant Walmart reported Thursday a net profit for the second quarter that surged 53.3 percent from last year, reflecting improved gross margins and revenue growth. The results were also driven by the rebound in international markets. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The retailer also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap