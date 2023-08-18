3 Doors Down Release Deluxe Edition Of 'Away From The Sun,' Share Video For 'Pop Song'

3 Doors Down recently released a 20th anniversary digital deluxe edition of their legendary sophomore album, Away From The Sun.

Along with the deluxe edition of Away From The Sun, the band also shared a new video for "Pop Song."

The "Pop Song" video takes viewers on tour with the band on the "Away From The Sun Tour" and contains some concert footage and previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage.

"I have always loved 'Pop Song,'" says frontman Brad Arnold. "I remember writing it in a little house we rented in Mobile, AL, during the writing process for Away From The Sun, our first album as a 'professional band' after all the success The Better Life brought us. We are having a blast opening our shows with 'Pop Song' this summer and seeing the audience react to it the way they have. We are so excited to share it with the world and to invite our fans to get a glimpse of what it's like "backstage" on tour with us through the lens of our new video."

The Away From The Sun record features superhits such as "Here Without You" and "When I'm Gone."

The album's original 12 tracks have been remastered from 24-bit sources by Dave Donnelly. The deluxe version also features ten bonus tracks, including unearthed songs like "Pop Song" and "Living A Lie," as well as the hidden gems "When I'm Gone (Live - Early Version)" and "Here Without You (demo)."

The deluxe edition also features three previously unreleased studio recordings, "Long Day," "Something In My Mind," and a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover of "That Smell," and three tracks produced by Rush's Alex Lifeson during the original recording sessions: "Dangerous Game," "Wasted Me," and "Dead Love."

3 Doors Down also announced that a single LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl of the original album will also be available on November 3rd.

