Green Day Announce 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Dookie'

Green Day recently announced they will release a super deluxe edition of their breakthrough album, Dookie, on September 29 to mark the record's 30th anniversary.

The four-CD or six-LP vinyl box set will include the original album plus unreleased demos and outtakes as well as two live recordings from the band's tour in support of the album. The set will feature their performance at Woodstock that year and a June 5 show from Barcelona.

Although the Woodstock show and many of the outtakes have appeared previously in other forms, the Barcelona concert and several of the demos make their first appearance in the box set.

Dookie, which was Green Day's third album, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album, which featured hit singles such as "Longview," "Welcome to Paradise," "Basket Case," "She" and "When I Come Around," won a Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

Green Day, 'Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In the End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It's Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R.

7. Having a Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On the Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo)

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)

