logo
Breaking News
  

Bob Fenton Named 'Chief Federal Response Coordinator' For Maui

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
bobfenton aug21 lt

President Joe Biden will appoint FEMA Regional Administrator for Region 9 Bob Fenton as "Chief Federal Response Coordinator" for Maui to oversee the long-term coordinated federal recovery of fire-ravaged Hawaii.

Fenton is one of the nation's most experienced disaster response-and-recovery officials who has been on the ground in Hawaii from August 8, the day the wildfires started. In this role, Fenton will oversee the Federal government's long-term recovery work on the ground for Maui.

President Biden is directing Chief Federal Response Coordinator Fenton to ensure that every Federal asset is provided to help the community rebuild as fast as possible in Maui, the White House said.

The President issued a Major Disaster Declaration for Maui. Dozens of Federal departments and agencies continue working with state and local partners on the ground to assess ongoing needs and provide resources and personnel to support response efforts.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced $3 million, the full amount of "quick release" Emergency Relief (ER) funds requested by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, to offset costs associated with traffic management services and repairs to infrastructure needed as a result of damage caused by wildfires.

More than 1,000 Federal personnel are on the ground in Maui to aid response efforts.

The Biden The Administration has urged individuals impacted by the disaster to register for Federal assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Impacted individuals can also visit FEMA's newly opened joint Disaster Recovery Center at the University of Hawaii Maui College, located at 310 W. Ka'ahumanu Avenue, Kahului, Hawaii, to speak personally with FEMA specialists, get assistance registering for disaster assistance, get in touch with voluntary organizations offering additional support services, and have access to other federal and state resources.

On Monday, the President and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui to meet emergency responders, survivors, community members, as well as federal, state, and local officials, and survey the area devastated by the deadly wildfires.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Altria Files E-vapor Patent Infringement Complaint Against Juul
Tobacco major Altria Group, Inc. has filed a complaint against electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., seeking a ban on the import and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products. The patent infringement complaint has been filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC by Altria's newly acquired subsidiary, NJOY. The complaint alleges that Juul's devices and pods infringe certain patents
SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files For US IPO
Chip designer Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The proposed IPO on the Nasdaq exchange is expected to be one of the largest listing in recent years. The UK-based company revealed the IPO information in a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, while a prospective share price is yet to be listed.
FDA Approves Pfizer's Abrysvo For Pregnant Individuals To Prevent RSV In Infants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of Pfizer Inc.'s Abrysvo (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine) for use in pregnant individuals to prevent respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in infants. It is the first vaccine approval for use in pregnant individuals to prevent lower respiratory tract disease or LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months..
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap