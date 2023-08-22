logo
Breaking News
  

Lookers H1 Pre-tax Earnings Decline, But Revenue Improves

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Lookers Plc (LOOK.L), a used car dealership chain in the UK and Ireland, on Tuesday posted a decline in pre-tax earnings for the first-half, amidst a rise in costs and expenses, and a non-underlying charge. However, the Group registered an increase in revenue.

For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted a pre-tax profit of 40.4 million pounds, compared with restated 49.9 million pounds, posted for the same period of last year. Underlying pre-tax income moved down to 46.1 million pounds from previous year's restated 47.2 million pounds.

After tax, profit stood at 30.4 million pounds or 7.84 pence per share as against last year's restated 40.4 million pounds or 10.19 pence per share. Underlying post-tax income also fell to 34.6 million pounds from previous year's restated 37.9 million pounds.

Underlying basic income per share was at 9.02 pence per share as against previous year's restated 9.67 pence per share.

Operating profit was at 58.7 million pounds, compared with restated 61.5 million pounds a year ago. Underlying operating earnings, however, improved to 64.4 million pounds from restated 58.8 million pounds of previous year.

EBITDA was at 87.7 million pounds, same as last year's restated 87.7 million pounds.

Underlying EBITDA improved to 93.4 million pounds from restated 85 million pounds in 2022.

Cost of sales stood at 2.124 billion pounds, versus restated 1.957 billion pounds of last year.

Net operating expenses rose to 235.5 million pounds from restated 221.3 million pounds of 2022.

The Group recorded a net non-underlying charge of 5.7 million pounds, compared with a net credit of 2.7 million pounds in 2022. The largest element of this is professional services costs incurred in relation to the potential transaction of 3.6 million pounds. It also incurred 1.5 million pounds of non-underlying cost related to the implementation of the Sales Transformation project.

Revenue was 2.418 billion pounds, compared with restated 2.239 billion pounds a year ago.

Looking ahead, Lookers, said: "…We are encouraged by our good H1 performance, particularly the resilience of the Group in the face of rapidly increasing interest rates and persistent cost pressures. We maintain a strong new vehicle order bank moving into the second half of 2023 but remain cognisant of continuing macroeconomic pressures."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files For US IPO
Chip designer Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The proposed IPO on the Nasdaq exchange is expected to be one of the largest listing in recent years. The UK-based company revealed the IPO information in a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, while a prospective share price is yet to be listed.
FDA Approves Pfizer's Abrysvo For Pregnant Individuals To Prevent RSV In Infants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of Pfizer Inc.'s Abrysvo (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine) for use in pregnant individuals to prevent respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in infants. It is the first vaccine approval for use in pregnant individuals to prevent lower respiratory tract disease or LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months..
Nissan Recalls 236K Sentra Sedans For Steering Issue
Japanese auto major Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has issued a recall of more than 236,000 cars citing possible steering control problem, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA. The recall involves Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years.
Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 17, 2023

In this week's edition of our video, we delve into a dynamic array of industry shifts – from the evolving treatment landscape in Multiple Myeloma that's reshaping patient care, to the hard-hitting news of a company's workforce reduction. Not just that, the recent deal signed by a Plymouth Meeting company and an anti-wrinkle drug gaining FDA approval for its first therapeutic use. Also featured is a cell therapy company all set to resume its clinical study.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap