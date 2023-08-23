U.S. Stocks May Extend Lackluster Performance In Early Trading

logo
Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by just 21 points.

Traders may remain reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the highly anticipated economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which kicks off on Thursday.

The symposium will feature meetings by global central bank leaders as well as a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Traders are also looking ahead to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the chipmaker due to release its fiscal second quarter results after the close of trading.

The results from Nvidia, a leader in the AI space, could have a significant impact on the outlook for the technology sector.

Shortly after the start of trading, The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of July.

New home sales are expected to rise to an annual rate of 705,000 in July after slumping to an annual rate of 697,000 in June.

Following the rebound seen over the course of Monday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq inched up 8.28 points or 0.1 percent to 13,505.87, the S&P 500 fell 12.22 points or 0.3 percent to 4,387.55 and the Dow slid 174.86 points or 0.5 percent to 34,288.83.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.26 to $78.38 a barrel after falling $0.48 to $79.64 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,935.40, up $9.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,926. On Tuesday, gold inched up $3.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.58 yen compared to the 145.89 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0803 compared to yesterday's $1.0846.

