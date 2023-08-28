Charlie Worsham, Luke Combs Join Forces On 'How I Learned To Pray'

Charlie Worsham and Luke Combs have teamed up for a new song called "How I Learned to Pray," which will feature on the upcoming album, Compadres, due out on October 13.

The song, which Worsham co-wrote with Jeremy Spillman and Ryan Tyndell, is a reimagined version of Worsham's original track from his 2013 album Rubberband.

The song finds Worsham reminiscing on the feelings of freedom when being a teenager.

"It wasn't in a church, with a chapter and a verse / Some preacher made sure everybody heard / Or just some words somebody taught me to say," Worsham and Combs sing the first chorus.

After Worsham sings the second verse, the duo sing the second chorus. "I can fold my hands and bow my head / But there's just some things that can't be said / Without a little walk on water kind of faith / And that's how I learned to pray."

Worsham says it's extra special to have Combs join him on the new version. "I'm so excited for the world to hear me sing 'How I Learned To Pray' alongside my buddy Luke Combs," Worsham said ahead of the song's release. "The whole idea behind Compadres is to celebrate the friendships I've made through music over the past decade. I think fans will be able to hear how much fun we had making this project, and I think they'll also hear how each of these songs tells a different part of my story.

"I've gotta give a shout-out to my Compadre-in-Chief, Jaren Johnston, for producing this project with me and pushing me to sing and play with more ferocity than ever before," he added.

The 5-track Compadres record also features Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore and Lainey Wilson.

