MEXICO: Trade Balance Posts US$ 157 Million Deficit In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's trade balance posted a US$ 157 million deficit in December, according to the country's statistics office. A year earlier, the Mexican trade balance had a US$ 11 million deficit.

In December, Mexico's exports rose 7.9%, reaching US$ 35.825 billion, while imports totaled US$ 35.982 billion, an increase of 8.4% on an annual basis.

Sales of manufactured products excluding vehicles, Mexico's leading export item, totaled US$ 20.434 in December, increasing 3.3% from a year before. Vehicle exports were 9.3% higher, at US$ 10.747 billion.

Oil imports rose 27.4% in December, to US$ 4.388 billion, while intermediate goods imports excluding oil were 5.5% higher, at US$ 24.189 billion.

by Agencia CMA Latam

