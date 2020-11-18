Obama Shares Playlist Of Memorable Songs From His Presidency

Ahead of the release of his memoir, "A Promised Land," former President Barack Obama shared a playlist of memorable songs from his presidency.

Obama posted a tracklist of his favorite songs on Twitter on Monday, saying, "Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it."

The 20 uplifting, inspirational anthems the Democrat listed as "A Promised Land Playlist" include Beyoncé's "Halo," Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are a-Changin'," Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke," U2's "Beautiful Day," Frank Sinatra's "Luck Be a Lady," Phillip Phillips' "Home," Gloria Estefan's "Always Tomorrow," Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon," Jay-Z's "My 1st Song" and The Beatles' "Michelle."

Obama also shared the list on Instagram, where he had more words to share. "While reviewing my notes ahead of debates, I'd listen to Jay-Z's 'My 1st Song' or Frank Sinatra's 'Luck Be a Lady,'" he said.

He recalled that he and his wife Michelle used to invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to the White House to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room.

"A Promised Land," Obama's highly anticipated memoir, was published on Tuesday.

