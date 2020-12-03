US COVID Hospitalizations Cross 100K; New Deaths And Cases Break Record

The number of people hospitalized with infection has crossed 100000, and daily COVID deaths and new cases reached all time high on Wednesday.

As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Thursday, a total of 100,226 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded the 100000 mark.

With 3,194 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 casualties increased to 273836, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

This is the highest daily casualty figure reported in the country, and an increase of about 20 percent from the previous record of 2,603 set on April 15.

It is for the first time that more than 3100 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in a single day in the United States.

In the same period, 2,03,653 new cases were reported nationwide, taking the national total to 13924957. Ten months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the country, daily infections crossed the 2,000,00 mark for the first time on Wednesday.

California reported more than 20000 COVID-19 cases, one tenth of the national total. It is set to overtake Texas as the worst affected state in the country.

As the number of hospitalizations steadily growing since last month, breaking records almost every day, the American Ambulance Association said in a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services that the 911 emergency call system is "at a breaking point".

CDC Director Robert Redfield warned that these next three months will be the most difficult time in U.S. history. "The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public history of this nation," he said during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended length of standard quarantine period for people without symptoms. According to revised guidance issued Wednesday, CDC recommends two additional options for how long quarantine should last. "Based on local availability of viral testing, for people without symptoms quarantine can end on day 10 without testing, and on day 7 after receiving a negative test result".

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview that the United Kingdom's health regulators who authorized Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine did not scrutinize the trial data as carefully as the US Food and Drug Administration is doing in its review.

