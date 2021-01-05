McDonald's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Debuts In February

McDonald's is set to roll out a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in the U.S., starting February 24, to expand its chicken offerings, which is growing faster than beef. The new sandwich will join the fast-food giant's long-time favorite line-up of Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Egg McMuffin and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

The new sandwich comes with a brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken. It will add to McDonald's mouth-watering chicken classics such as Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich as well as popular limited-time offerings such as Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Chicken McGriddles, and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich.

The company said the new offering is expected to capture the hearts and taste buds of chicken enthusiasts when it debuts at participating restaurants across the U.S.

The new sandwich will have three options - Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is simple and topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

The spicy version is served with a Spicy Pepper Sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll, while the deluxe version comes with little extra toppings such as shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.



The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery.

Two months ago, McDonald's had announced plans to launch new plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant," and expected to test in some around the world this year. It has already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada with Beyond Meat - a producer of plant-based meat. The McPlant is made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.

The company also recently brought back its iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time at more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide from December 2, 2020. The barbecue sandwich was first launched in 1981, inspired by McDonald's first executive chef, and was taken nationwide for the first time since 2012.

