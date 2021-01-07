Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: GHSI, NMTR, NXTD, ADXN, DBVT…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is up more than 16% at $0.76 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain of over 19%, on no news. The company develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular space and also nutraceutical products. Bret Scholtes took over the reins as President and CEO and as a director of the company effective January 6, 2021.

2. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is up over 12% at $1.54 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 28%. The company's lead drug candidate Larazotide is expected to advance into phase I trial in Australia for COVID-19 respiratory complications this year. The drug candidate is also under a phase III trial for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the second half of 2021. A phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is ongoing, with topline results expected this quarter (Q1, 2021).

3. Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), a provider of healthcare devices and services, is up more than 7% at $1.50 on no news. On January 4, 2021, the Nasdaq notified the company of having regained compliance with the applicable minimum bid price rule.

In the Red

1. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is down more than 15% at $11.30 in pre-market hours today, following the pricing of an underwritten global offering of 6 million shares at a public offering price of approximately CHF1.47 per share or $10.00 per ADS. The offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2021.

2. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is down more than 9% at $3.27 in pre-market hours today, erasing some of what it gained yesterday. France-based DBV Tech today announced that it now qualifies as a U.S. domestic issuer rather than a foreign private issuer in the United States. The company also announced that the global restructuring plan, which it initiated last June, has been approved. The restructuring will reduce the work force by more than 200 jobs, resulting in a remaining global team of 90 individuals. All head-count reductions are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

3. Isoray Inc. (ISR) is down nearly 10% at $1.27 in pre-market hours Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 167% yesterday, on receipt of FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with the company's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy, or internal radiation therapy, is a cost-effective option for the treatment of prostate cancer. Isoray is the world's only producer of Cesium-131, commercially known as Cesium Blu, brachytherapy seeds.

