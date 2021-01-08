Twitter Lifts Ban On Trump; FB, Instagram Accounts Remain Blocked

Twitter has unlocked U.S. President Donald Trump's account on its platform following a temporary ban after he removed three tweets that broke rules. Meanwhile, his Facebook, Instagram accounts remain blocked.

The social media platforms had blocked Trump's accounts following the violent clash in the Capitol Hill that resulted in four deaths.

In a video posted on Twitter after the ban was lifted, Trump seemingly acknowledged his defeat, saying he is now focused on a peaceful transition of power.

Trump said in the video, "A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

His acknowledgment comes after two months of desperate efforts not to concede defeat in the U.S presidential election.

On Wednesday, social media networks Facebook and Twitter locked Trump's accounts on their platforms after his supporters clashed with police in the Capitol Hill. Trump supports overtook the US Capitol building, trying to block the Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

Twitter also had warned that future violations of the Twitter Rules, including Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, would result in permanent suspension of Trump's account.

Trump's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account has around 88 million followers, while his Facebook page has 35 million followers.

Meanwhile, Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram remain blocked for at least two weeks and perhaps indefinitely.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the block on Trump's Facebook page would last at least until Biden takes office on January 20. According to him, the risks of allowing Trump to use the platform are simply too great.

Zuckerberg said, "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

Following the riots, Facebook removed a video by Trump, and then blocked his account for 24 hours. Trump also faces a 24-hour block on Instagram, owned by Facebook.

Among other social media companies, Amazon's live-streaming platform Twitch disabled Trump's channel citing the extraordinary circumstances and the president's incendiary rhetoric. As per reports, Twitch would reassess Trump's account only after he leaves office.

Further, YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, warned that any channel that posts videos with false claims about the election results will be temporarily restricted from uploading or live streaming.

Photo-sharing service Snap Inc also issued similar ban, while e-commerce platform Shopify closed service for stores affiliated with Trump for violations of its acceptable use policy.

