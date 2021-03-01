Payment Facilitator OLB Enables Crypto Payments To US Merchants

U.S.-based payment facilitator OLB Group is now supporting cryptocurrency payment options by using blockchain on its cloud-based Ominicommerce platform and SecurePay payment gateway. This will enable merchants to seamlessly offer cryptocurrency payments through major wallets that incorporate cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a funding source.

OLB Group is a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants.

The cryptocurrency wallets can now be used directly at any point of sale (PoS) utilizing OLB's OmniSoft cloud-based services platform solutions. The general-purpose wallet services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay can also be used to effortlessly and securely make purchases at any PoS serviced by OLB's SecurePay gateway.

The payment systems will be wallet agnostic and, after integrating them with third-party software, customers will be able to seamlessly pay with cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Crypto.com and Trust Wallets.

The payment transaction is processed without additional steps or action by the consumer or merchant when a consumer selects a cryptocurrency source in the payment app. SecurePay will now support multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI, across all merchant platforms.

The payment gateway provides merchants with the opportunity to accept alternative payment sources such as cryptos, alongside traditional card-based payments, without any equipment changes or investment.

Merchants using the SecurePay gateway are paid in U.S. dollars and enjoy risk-free transactions secured by blockchain technology without the need to invest directly in digital currencies.

SecurePay supports mobile, tablet, and cloud-based payment solutions and can be integrated into the merchant's current payment ecosystem to facilitate cryptocurrency payment acceptance.

By 2027, the global payments industry is projected to be $8.94 trillion and according to Statista there are 66 million users of cryptocurrency wallets, according to Fortune Business Insights.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News