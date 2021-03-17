Messaging App Signal To Accept Donations In Cryptos

Messaging app Signal is now enabling donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, through its app in partnership with crypto-donations company The Giving Block. These donations helps pay for the development of open source privacy , servers, and bandwidth of the app, which has no ads and trackers.

Signal Technology Foundation, an independent nonprofit charity, is tax-exempt under section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Signal is an encrypted messaging service that is popular among technologists and privacy advocates.

Signal has begun to accept donations in twelve cryptocurrencies that are supported by The Giving Block, which makes it easy for nonprofits to accept cryptocurrency donations and for users to donate in a more tax efficient way and converts all donations to US Dollars within seconds.

Signal noted that users can receive a tax deduction in the US for the fair market value of their cryptocurrency donation by optionally providing an email address to receive a tax receipt. The Giving Block also supports anonymous donations.

Apart from Signal Foundation, users can donate bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to a list of more than 135 non-profits worldwide via The Giving Block. These organizations support a variety of causes like clean water, childhood hunger, homelessness and human rights.

In February, crypto-exchange and custodian Gemini teamed up with The Giving Block to launch a "Donate" feature to enable its users to seamlessly donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin to their favorite charity.

In late January, the American Cancer Society (ACS) partnered The Giving Block to launch a new Cancer Crypto Fund, which is the first-ever cancer fund that is exclusively funded by cryptocurrency donations to be used to fight cancer.

Signal was founded by Brian Acton, who co-founded the messaging app WhatsApp in 2009. Prior to founding WhatsApp and Signal Foundation, Acton worked as a software builder for more than 25 years at companies like Apple, Yahoo, and Adobe.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News