Sharp Rise In US COVID Deaths

A sharp rise in new deaths was reported in the United States on Wednesday. With a whopping 2564 COVID-related fatalities, the U.S. total increased to 559116, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is far higher than the 7-day average of 992.

This is the highest figure recorded in a day in the country since February 19. The sudden surge is in contrast to the recent trend of diminishing pandemic deaths. As per the latest data released by CDC, COVID deaths decreased 19.7 percent to a seven-day average of 745 per day.

With 73200 new cases reporting nationwide on Wednesday, the national total reached 30922759, higher than the 7-day average of 65556.

Hospital admissions also continue to increase in recent days. The most recent seven-day average of about 5,000 admissions per day is up about 2.7 percent from the previous weekly average.

Vaccinations continue to increase, with the most recent seven-day average of nearly 3 million vaccinations delivered daily, up 8 percent from the prior seven-day period. Nearly 108 million people have already received at least one dose.

"While these rates of vaccination are incredible and so encouraging for all of us, trends are increasing in both case numbers and hospitalizations," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a news conference. "Across the country, we are hearing reports of clusters of cases associated with daycare centers and youth sports. Hospitals are seeing more and more young adults — those in their 30s and 40s — admitted with severe disease. Data suggests this is all happening as we are seeing increasing prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, with 52 jurisdictions now reporting cases of variants of concern."

Based on the most recent estimates from CDC surveillance, the UK strain, clinically known as B117 variant, is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States.

Considering the high risk of infection in areas of high community transmission, Walensky urged communities to refrain from conducting youth indoor sports activities, and to defer large events.

The Department of Education released the latest data from its survey on the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. students up to 8th grade, and the state of school reopening in the nation. White House Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said the data is "encouraging."

The Biden administration is expanding the community center vaccine program so that the nearly 1,400 community health centers can sign up to receive and administer doses to their patients, he added.

India on Thursday reported 126,789 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day rise in the country. The alarming surge of coronavirus infections prompted New Zealand to temporarily ban entry for travelers from India.

