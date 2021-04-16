74K New COVID Cases, 909 Deaths In US

74312 new cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, taking the national total to 31495652. This is higher than the 7-day average of 70514.

909 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 565289, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 750.

Washington Post reported based on an analysis of federal data that a spring wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations is sweeping across 38 states.

One of the worst hot spots Michigan reported three times increase in COVID-related deaths, compared with a month earlier. It led U.S. states in both COVID metrics. 7278 cases and 123 deaths were reported in Michigan on Thursday.

New York recorded the second highest number of daily cases - 6984, while California recorded the second worst number of deaths - 87.

In major COVID-related developments outside the U.S., Australia's drug regulator ruled that the death of a woman recently in the country who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be linked to the vaccination.

The therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said in a statement Friday that its Vaccine Safety Investigation Group reached this conclusion after reviewing a report about a 48-year-old woman who was vaccinated in New South Wales and admitted to hospital with an extensive thromboembolic event and thrombocytopenia (TTS) four days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. "This is the third Australian report of a case of TTS following the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine," it added.

The second wave of coronavirus is hitting India the hardest. The country's daily COVID infections have surpassed that of the U.S. and Brazil. Daily cases touched new record high for the third consecutive day. With 217,353 new cases, the country's total rose above 14.2 million. With the Indian Ministry of Health reporting 1185 additional deaths on Thursday, the country's total COVID fatalities increased to 174,000.

The new coronavirus variant that was first detected in India has been diagnosed in 77 COVID-positive patients in the UK, according to Public Health England.

