Nomadland Wins Oscar In Best Picture, Director, Actress

Nomadland, the film drama that tells the story of a van-dwelling woman's nomadic life in America, reigned supreme at the 93rd Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for best picture, best director and best actress.

Nomadland's Director Chloe Zhao, a Chinese filmmaker who is known for her work in independent U.S. films, made history as the first woman of color, of Asian origin and second woman to win the Oscar award for best director. "This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold onto the goodness in each other," she said in her acceptance speech Sunday night.

63-year-old American actress and producer Frances Louise McDormand won the best actress award. She plays the role of a widow who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarking on a journey through the American West and living in a van as a modern-day nomad. McDormand is also the co-producer of the film. This her third Academy award for best actress.

Sir Anthony Hopkins was named best actor for his role as a dementia-ridden man in "The Father." The-83-year old Welsh actor, director, producer, composer, and painter has become the oldest Oscar winner in this category. This is his second best actor award in Oscars. The previous one came nearly 30 years ago, for "The Silence of the

Lambs."

Daniel Kaluuya, who played Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah," is the best supporting actor. He is the first black British actor to win an Oscar in this category.

Veteran South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn was adjudged best supporting actress for "Minari". She is the first Korean actress to win an Oscar.

British actress-turned-writer/director Emerald Fennell won the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman", which she also directed.

"Soul" was named best animated film.

16 of the 23 awards went to movies premiered on streaming services in a year the pandemic closed theaters.

This year's Oscars, the highest honors in world cinema, was conducted as a trimmed down ceremony at the Union Station Los Angeles adhering to COVID -protocols.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News