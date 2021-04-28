Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Broadly Lower

The Fed's monetary policy announcement, as well as earnings, might be the major highlight on Wednesday.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Advance Micro Devices (AMD), and Microsoft (MSFT) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading positive.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 78.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 21.25 points.

The major U.S. Indices finished mixed on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a modest loss, slipping 48.56 points or 0.3 percent to 14,090.22, while the Dow and the S&P 500 closed nearly flat. The Dow inched up 3.36 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,984.93 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,186.72.

On the economic front, Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods (Advance) for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $87.5 billion, while it was down $86.7 billion in the prior month.

Retail Inventories (Advance) for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were up 0.0 percent.



State Street Investor Confidence Index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 93.9.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report at 10.30 am ET. Crude Oil Inventories were up 0.6 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were up 0.1 million barrels.



Survey of Business Uncertainty for April will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, sales growth were up 4.41 percent, while Employment growth grew 5.15 percent.

The FOMC meeting announcement is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The Fed Chair Press Conference will be at 2.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. Chinese stocks posted modest gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending up 14.46 points, or 0.42 percent, at 3,457.07. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 129.80 points, or 0.45 percent, to 29,071.34.

Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average edged up 62.08 points, or 0.21 percent, to 29,053.97, while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,909.06.

Australian eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30.90 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,064.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 24.50 points, or 0.34 percent, at 7,320.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 35.30 points or 0.56 percent. The German DAX is adding 57.67 points or 0.38 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 34.67 points or 0.50 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 5.40 points or 0.05 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.15 percent.

