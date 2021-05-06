45K New COVID Cases; Deaths Highest In Florida

45085 new cases were reported in the United States on Wednesday, taking the national total to 33,321,244.

794 new deaths were reported on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 593,148, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 701.

Florida reported the highest number of deaths - 79 - and cases - 3,682.

The weekly average of daily infection is 46603. This represents yet another decrease of about 12 percent from the prior seven-day average.

"With the daily cases continuing to fall every day, we are hopeful about these really encouraging trends", CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions is just more than 3,900. This represents a back-to-back decrease of almost 10 percent from the prior seven-day period. And seven-day average daily deaths have also declined to a new low, Dr. Walensky told reporters.

Speaking in the same news conference, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said vaccination in people previously infected with coronavirus significantly boosts the immune response, and likely provides better protection against certain variants of the virus.

In a separate development, the Biden Administration announced that it is setting aside $9.5 billion to support small restaurants and bars that have suffered severe revenue loss during the pandemic. Many restaurants and bars in the U.S. remain partially closed, with reduced revenue and significant pandemic-related debt.

In the weeks ahead, the Administration will prioritize getting the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RFF) relief to hard-hit businesses so they can keep their doors open, the White House said in a press release.

A study of coronavirus vaccination conducted in Israel shows that Pfizer/BioNtech's vaccine provides far better protection from infection after two doses.

With 412,000 cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported an all-time high in both the metrics.

A top scientific adviser at India's ministry of warned that a third wave of COVID is looming.

