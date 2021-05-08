Old Dominion Announce 'The Band Behind The Curtain' Tour

Old Dominion have announced dates for their "An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain" tour, which will see the band on the road from May through December.

"You've wondered and you've waited patiently. We couldn't be more excited to finally announce our Band Behind the Curtain shows for 2021. Most shows onsale May 14," the band tweeted.

Old Dominion's 2021 tour is set kick-off with a pair of show in Durant, Oklahoma, on May 27 and 28. They will will wrap up the trek in St. Augustine, Florida, on December 11-12.

"We've been the band that plays the little side stage or whatever and its hard to wrap your head around the fact that that's no, you are headlining the show and these people are coming to see you," Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey told Country Daily.

"So every show is still a surprise to me and the guys actually make fun of me sometimes because I'm always like, 'is there anyone here' and they're like 'yes man, there's going to be a lot of people here," he added. "But we still have that sense that we want to prove ourselves to them and we want to make them come back and we want to make them feel like they get what they paid for or more than they paid for."

An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain 2021 Tour Dates:

May 27-28 -- Durant, Okla.

June 11 -- Forest City, Iowa *

June 19-20 -- Mescalero, N.M.

July 3-5 -- Gilford, N.H.

July 13 -- Hammond, Ind.

July 15 -- Eau Claire, Wisc. *

July 23 -- Lake Tahoe, Nev.

July 30 -- Tooele, Utah *

Aug. 5 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. *

Aug. 6 -- Davenport, Iowa *

Aug. 20 -- Lynden, Wash.

Aug. 26 -- Mill Spring, N.C.

Sept. 10 -- Kissimmee, Fla. *

Sept. 26 -- Puyallup, Wash.

Oct. 9-10 -- Prior Lake, Minn.

Oct. 15 -- Florence, Ariz. *

Oct. 29 -- Doswell, Va.

Oct. 30 -- Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 5-6 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 12-13 -- Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Nov. 18-29 -- Canyonville, Ore.

Nov. 20-21 -- Ridgefield, Wash.

Dec. 2-3 -- St. Louis, Mo.

Dec. 10 -- Hollywood, Fla.

Dec. 11-12 -- St. Augustine, Fla.

*Festival Date

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News