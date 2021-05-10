Dierks Bentley Announces Beers On Me Tour With Riley Green, Parker McCollum

Dierks Bentley has announced plans to embark on the "Beers on Me Tour" along with Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

The tour, which will kick off on August 13 at Usana Aphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, will also see Mitchell Tenpenny fill in for a few dates. The 22-date trek will conclude on October 22 at Rogers, Arkansas.

The "Beers on Me Tour" is named after a song called "Beers on Me" that Bentley wrote.

"I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called 'Beers On Me' that inspired this year's tour name," he said in a statement. "It's a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music."

"That's exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans," Bentley added. "Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at www.dierks.com.

Beers on Me Tour Dates:

Aug. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Aug. 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Sateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's ***

Aug. 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 28 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

Oct. 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Oct. 9 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Oct. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center **

Oct. 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake **

Oct. 21 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Oct. 22 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

*Riley Green and TBD

**Mitchell Tenpenny and TBD

***Riley Green Only

