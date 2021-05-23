Green Day, Fall Out Boy, & Weezer Announce Rescheduled Hella Mega Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have rescheduled their long-planned Hella Mega Tour for the second time due to the pandemic.

"US, it's the moment you've all been waiting for. The 2021 Hella mega tour is going down this summer, with a few date changes along the way," the bands said in a joint statement.

The shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco will now be moving to the end of summer. Current tickets will be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders for these four shows who can't make it will be emailed directly with refund options.

The bands have added shows in Columbus and Milwaukee. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

The 21-city Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled to be held last summer, will kick off in Dallas, Texas, on July 24.

The Interrupters will appear as special guests.

Tour Dates:

07-24 Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field

07-27 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

07-29 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

07-31 Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

08-01 Miami Beach, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

08-04 Queens, NY - Citi Field

08-05 Boston, MA - Fenway Park

08-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

08-10 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

08-13 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

08-15 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

08-17 Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium

08-19 Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

08-20 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

08-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

08-25 Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

08-27 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

08-29 San Diego, CA - Petco Park

09-01 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09-03 Los Angeles - CA - Dodger Stadium

09-06 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

06-19 Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadion

06-21 Antwerp, Belgium - Antwerps Sportpaleis

06-22 Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

06-24 London, England - London Stadium

06-25 Huddersfield, England - John Smith's Stadium

06-27 Dublin, Ireland - TBA

06-29 Glasgow Scotland - Bellahouston Park

07-02 Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena

