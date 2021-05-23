Green Day, Fall Out Boy, & Weezer Announce Rescheduled Hella Mega Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have rescheduled their long-planned Hella Mega Tour for the second time due to the pandemic.
"US, it's the moment you've all been waiting for. The 2021 Hella mega tour is going down this summer, with a few date changes along the way," the bands said in a joint statement.
The shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco will now be moving to the end of summer. Current tickets will be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders for these four shows who can't make it will be emailed directly with refund options.
The bands have added shows in Columbus and Milwaukee. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.
The 21-city Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled to be held last summer, will kick off in Dallas, Texas, on July 24.
The Interrupters will appear as special guests.
Tour Dates:
07-24 Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field
07-27 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
07-29 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
07-31 Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
08-01 Miami Beach, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
08-04 Queens, NY - Citi Field
08-05 Boston, MA - Fenway Park
08-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park
08-10 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
08-13 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
08-15 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
08-17 Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium
08-19 Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
08-20 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
08-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
08-25 Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park
08-27 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
08-29 San Diego, CA - Petco Park
09-01 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
09-03 Los Angeles - CA - Dodger Stadium
09-06 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
06-19 Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadion
06-21 Antwerp, Belgium - Antwerps Sportpaleis
06-22 Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
06-24 London, England - London Stadium
06-25 Huddersfield, England - John Smith's Stadium
06-27 Dublin, Ireland - TBA
06-29 Glasgow Scotland - Bellahouston Park
07-02 Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
