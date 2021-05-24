Dashboard Confessional Announce U.S. Unplugged Tour This Fall

Dashboard Confessional have announced a U.S. unplugged tour this fall. The tour will be the band's first trek since canceling the remainder of last year's sold-out DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tour will kick off on September 8 in New Orleans after their gigs at the Alaska State Fair and Bonnaroo. The 8-week run will wrap up on November 5 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard's longtime guitarist Armon Jay with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin.
The band will receive support from This Wild Life, Into It. Over It., Seahaven and Armon Jay on certain dates. Tickets are on sale now at DashboardConfessional.com.
Dashboard Confessional Unplugged Tour 2021 Dates:
08/26 Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
09/03 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/08 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
09/10 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/12 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/14 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/15 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
09/17 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/18 Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/20 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/21 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/22 Richmond, VA @ The National
09/24 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/25 Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
09/26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
09/29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/02 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/04 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/05 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/07 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/08 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
10/10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church
10/12 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/14 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/15 Omaha, NE @ Holland Center
10/16 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
10/17 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
10/20 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/23 San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/27 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/30 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/31 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/05 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
This Wild Life - 9/8-10/2
Into It Over It - 10/4-10/17
Seahaven - 10/20-10/31
Armon Jay - 9/8-10/31
(Photo: Lupe Bustos)
