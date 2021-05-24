Dashboard Confessional Announce U.S. Unplugged Tour This Fall

Dashboard Confessional have announced a U.S. unplugged tour this fall. The tour will be the band's first trek since canceling the remainder of last year's sold-out DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour will kick off on September 8 in New Orleans after their gigs at the Alaska State Fair and Bonnaroo. The 8-week run will wrap up on November 5 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard's longtime guitarist Armon Jay with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin.

The band will receive support from This Wild Life, Into It. Over It., Seahaven and Armon Jay on certain dates. Tickets are on sale now at DashboardConfessional.com.

Dashboard Confessional Unplugged Tour 2021 Dates:

08/26 Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

09/03 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/08 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

09/10 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/12 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/14 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/15 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

09/17 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/18 Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/20 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/21 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/22 Richmond, VA @ The National

09/24 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/25 Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

09/26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/02 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/04 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/05 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/07 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/08 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

10/10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

10/12 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/14 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/15 Omaha, NE @ Holland Center

10/16 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

10/17 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

10/20 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/23 San Diego, CA @ Soma

10/27 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/30 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10/31 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/05 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

This Wild Life - 9/8-10/2

Into It Over It - 10/4-10/17

Seahaven - 10/20-10/31

Armon Jay - 9/8-10/31

