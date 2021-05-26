311 Announce 'Live From The Ride' Tour Dates

311 have announced the schedule for their upcoming 36-date "Live From The Ride" U.S. Tour.
According to the schedule, the tour is set to begin on August 21 with a show at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. The final show of the tour will take place on October 17 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California.
311 will be supported by special guests Iration and Iya Terra at most of the concerts to be held at iconic amphitheaters in the U.S.
The band will also perform at the Hops & Hogs Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina (on September 5), and the Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (on September 11).
311 took the title "Live From The Ride" from the quarantine streaming series, "Live From The Hive," that saw the band performing their first six albums from its Hive Studio in Los Angeles across a six-month span.
"We're thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving," singer/guitarist Nick Hexum said in a press release. "The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us."
"We know it's going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience!" he added.
Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass) are the other members of 311.
"Live From The Ride" tour dates:
Aug. 21 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 22 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
Aug. 28 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep. 01 - Baltimore, MD - Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion
Sep. 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 04 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Sep. 05 - Charlotte, NC - Hops & Hogs Festival
Sep. 07 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 08 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest
Sep. 12 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater
Sep. 15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sep. 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sep. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sep. 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep. 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sep. 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sep. 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep. 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sep. 29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 30 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC
Oct. 02 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 03 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Oct. 07 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct. 08 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park
Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
(Photo: Brian Bowen Smith)
