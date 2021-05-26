311 Announce 'Live From The Ride' Tour Dates

311 have announced the schedule for their upcoming 36-date "Live From The Ride" U.S. Tour.

According to the schedule, the tour is set to begin on August 21 with a show at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. The final show of the tour will take place on October 17 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California.

311 will be supported by special guests Iration and Iya Terra at most of the concerts to be held at iconic amphitheaters in the U.S.

The band will also perform at the Hops & Hogs Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina (on September 5), and the Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (on September 11).

311 took the title "Live From The Ride" from the quarantine streaming series, "Live From The Hive," that saw the band performing their first six albums from its Hive Studio in Los Angeles across a six-month span.

"We're thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving," singer/guitarist Nick Hexum said in a press release. "The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us."

"We know it's going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience!" he added.

Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass) are the other members of 311.

"Live From The Ride" tour dates:

Aug. 21 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 22 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

Aug. 28 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 01 - Baltimore, MD - Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion

Sep. 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 04 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Charlotte, NC - Hops & Hogs Festival

Sep. 07 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 08 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest

Sep. 12 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

Sep. 15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sep. 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sep. 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep. 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sep. 29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 30 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Oct. 02 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Oct. 07 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 08 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

(Photo: Brian Bowen Smith)

